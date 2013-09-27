FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Unga Group year profit rises, warns on taxes
#Africa
September 27, 2013 / 9:24 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Unga Group year profit rises, warns on taxes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan flour miller Unga Group posted a 29 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, due mainly to asset sales, and warned that profitability would be squeezed by the introduction of value-added tax on animal feed.

The company said pretax profit was 662 million shillings ($7.57 million) in the year ended in June, buoyed by a one-off 198-million-shilling gain from the sale of assets.

“The introduction of 16 percent VAT on animal feeds is likely to have adverse effect on poultry and dairy business,” the company, which makes animal feed, said in a statement on Friday.

Authorities in Kenya enacted the tax last month, pushing up the price of many items.

Unga said the Kenyan and Ugandan shillings continued to be under pressure against the dollar, curbing earnings, while profit margins remained tight in a competitive market.

Turnover edged down to 15.76 billion shillings from 15.98 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share increased to 4.09 shillings from 2.81 shillings. The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.75 shilling per share for the period, unchanged from a year ago. ($1 = 87.4700 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by Duncan Miriri and Tom Pfeiffer)

