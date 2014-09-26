FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Unga annual pretax profit rises against restated figures
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Unga annual pretax profit rises against restated figures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan flour miller Unga Group Ltd reported a 46 percent increase in annual pretax profit after revising down its profits for the previous year following the adoption of new accounting standards.

It said profit before tax rose to 567.7 million shillings ($6.38 million) in the 12 months to June from a restated 389.5 million shillings a year earlier. It previously reported pretax profit for the year to June 2013 as 662.2 million shillings.

Unga said it had restated results following the adoption of the revised international accounting standards, IAS 19, that related to employee benefits.

The firm said turnover in the year to June 2014 was 17.0 billion shillings, up from a restated 15.14 billion shillings in the previous 12 months.

It said its earnings per share rose to 6.35 shillings from 2.59 shillings.

The board recommended a first and final dividend of 0.75 shillings per share.

$1 = 89.0000 Kenyan shilling Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.