FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya Airways passenger numbers up 5.2 pct in latest quarter
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 30, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya Airways passenger numbers up 5.2 pct in latest quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 30 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways posted a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly passenger numbers, helped by daily flights to South Sudan, with cargo up 4.1 percent in the January-March period.

Kenya Airways, 26 percent owned by Air France-KLM, said on Monday it carried 832,366 passengers in its fourth quarter and 15,000 tonnes cargo.

The passenger load factor - a measure of how many available seats it sells - rose to 68.1 percent from 66.7 percent.

Kenya airways has signed a deal with Boeing for nine 787-8 Dreamliner planes to replace its ageing fleet of 767s, with the aim of boosting its Nairobi base as an intercontinental hub. The first aircraft will arrive in late 2013.

It is in the process of a $250 million cash call to fund the purchase of those new planes. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Clarke and Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.