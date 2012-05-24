FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan Co-op Bank Q1 pretax profit up 20.4 pct
May 24, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Kenyan Co-op Bank Q1 pretax profit up 20.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Co-operative Bank said quarterly profit rose 20.4 percent, helped by growth in non-funded income.

The bank, rooted in the east African nation’s vibrant co-operative movement which brings together farmers and workers, said on Thursday it made a first-quarter pretax profit of 2.5 billion shillings ($29 million).

Non-interest income rose to 2.1 billion shillings from 1.7 billion. Interest income nearly doubled to just over 6 billion shillings, amid higher interest rates.

Commercial interest rates jumped in the final quarter of last year after the central bank raised its policy rate by a total 11 percentage points to 18 percent to dampen inflation.

Co-op is setting up a joint venture in South Sudan, following the lead of other major Kenyan banks, which have set up operations around the greater east Africa region. ($1 = 85.20 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Dan Lalor)

