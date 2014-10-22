UPDATE 1-Kenya Power says full-year pretax profit up 55 pct

(Adds dividend details, background)

NAIROBI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kenya Power reported a 55 percent jump in its full-year pre-tax profits to 10.2 billion shillings ($114.35 million) driven by increased sales of electricity, higher tariffs and reduced loses due to improvements in the power grid.

The sole electricity transmission company in the east African nation, which suffers from frequent blackouts because of generation shortfalls and ageing grids, said electricity sales grew by nearly 10 percent compared to last year.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 0.50 shillings per share for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, having paid no dividend last year.

Kenya Power said, in line with its expansion program, it has set a target of connecting 1 million customers in the next financial year, in tandem with the Kenyan government’s aim for 70 percent electricity penetration by the year 2020, up from 32 percent.

Businesses in East Africa’s biggest economy cite frequent localised power blackouts as a barrier to economic growth.

The supplier buys electricity from hydropower stations and geothermal plants, which are run by the Kenya Electricity Generating Company.