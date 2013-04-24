FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya Reinsurance 2012 pretax profit jumps 45 pct
#Africa
April 24, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya Reinsurance 2012 pretax profit jumps 45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 24 (Reuters) - Kenya Reinsurance Corp posted a 45 percent jump in full-year pretax profit to 2.9 billion shillings ($34.6 million), reflecting growth in investment income and gross premiums that outpaced claims paid out.

The reinsurer said gross premiums rose 20 percent to 7.9 billion shillings in 2012, while investment income nearly doubled to 2.6 billion.

The growth in revenue and profit beat the firm’s forecast of between 15 and 20 percent.

Gross claims rose by a third to 4.2 billion shillings, while earnings per share rose to 4.00 shillings from 2.74 shillings.

Its total assets rose to 23.78 billion shillings from 19.3 billion at the end of 2011.

$1 = 83.7500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
