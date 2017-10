SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corp , the world’s biggest oil rig builder, said it had signed a letter of intent to design and build five semisubmersible drilling rigs for Sete Brasil in a deal worth around $4.12 billion.

The shares ended 2 percent higher at S$11.24 ahead of the announcement, while the broader market rose 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)