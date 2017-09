SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Singapore rig builder Keppel Corp. Ltd said on Friday a Brazilian parliamentary inquiry recommended deepening of investigations into 10 companies, including a Keppel unit, involved in deals with state-run oil company Petrobras and Sete Brasil.

Keppel said in a statement it intends to extend its full cooperation to the authorities if approached. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)