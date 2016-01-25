FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keppel Corp says to consolidate asset management businesses
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 12:53 AM / 2 years ago

Keppel Corp says to consolidate asset management businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corp Ltd will consolidate its interests in four asset management businesses under one subsidiary, saying the move will help expand its capital platform.

The restructuring would not change the unitholdings in the property trusts or investments in the funds, it said in a statement. The businesses currently manage S$26 billion ($18.2 billion) of assets.

The consolidation would include the managers of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Keppel DC REIT, Keppel REIT and Alpha Investment Partners.

There will be no job losses from the restructuring, the company said in an email to Reuters, adding: “Each business vehicle will continue to retain its key management and employees to ensure business continuity.”

$1 = 1.4291 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.