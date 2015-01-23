Keppel Corp offers to privatise Keppel Land unit in $2.7 bln deal

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd on Friday offered as much as S$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) to take over the shares in subsidiary Keppel Land Ltd that it does not already own.

Keppel Corporation already owns a 54.6 percent stake in Keppel Land. It offered to pay as much as S$4.60 ($3.43) in cash per share for the remaining stake, Keppel said in a statement. [ID:nSNZ4WzrTl ($1 = 1.3386 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)