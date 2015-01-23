UPDATE 1-Keppel Corp offers to privatise property unit in $2.7 bln deal

* Keppel Corp offers as much as S$4.60 per Keppel Land share

* Deal to be funded through internal cash and borrowings

* Trading in Keppel Land, Keppel Corp shares halted (Adds details on deal, quotes)

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd on Friday offered as much as S$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) to buy out its property subsidiary Keppel Land Ltd from minority shareholders.

Keppel Corp holds a 54.6 percent stake in Keppel Land. For the remaining stake, Keppel Corp offered to pay as much as S$4.60 ($3.43) in cash per share, a premium of 26 percent to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

The deal is the latest in a spate of privatisations, mainly in the real estate sector, in Singapore as majority owners take advantage of stock prices weakened by a cooling property market and cheap financing.

Last year, CapitaLand Ltd bought out the remaining shares of its subsidiary CapitaMalls Asia Ltd.

Keppel Land’s shares rose 4.3 percent this week on high volumes. Both companies had called for a trading halt of their shares on Wednesday.

Keppel Corp CEO Loh Chin Hua said the deal, which would be funded through internal funds and loans, would help the company further develop its real estate business.

Keppel Corp, one of the world’s biggest builders of offshore drilling rigs, on Thursday reported a 6.1 percent rise in its fourth quarter net profit.

Friday’s offer will be funded through a combination of internal cash and borrowings of Keppel Corp, it said.