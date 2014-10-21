Singapore's Keppel Corp Q3 net profit slides 9 pct

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corporation Ltd said its third-quarter net profit fell 9 percent on the year to S$414 million ($325.8 million), weighed down by a lacklustre performance at its property division.

The property division’s pretax profit for the quarter fell 37 percent to S$198 million, while offshore and marine segment recorded a 27 percent gain, Keppel said in a statement on Tuesday.

Keppel, the world’s largest jackup rig builder, said it had taken in new orders worth S$3.7 billion, bringing the total outstanding order book to S$12.7 billion, compared to S$14.2 billion at the end of 2013. ($1 = 1.2707 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)