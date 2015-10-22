FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Keppel Corp Q3 drops 12 pct on poor offshore performance
October 22, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's Keppel Corp Q3 drops 12 pct on poor offshore performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd said third-quarter net profit fell 12 percent from a year earlier, weighed down by the weak performance in its offshore and marine business.

Keppel, one of the world’s top offshore drilling rig builders, reported on Thursday a net profit of S$363 million ($261 million) for the three months ended Sept 30 on revenue of S$2.4 billion, down 23 percent from a year earlier.

$1 = 1.3919 Singapore dollars Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Perry

