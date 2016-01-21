FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keppel Corp Q4 profit fall 44 pct as rig orders hit by oil rout, Brazil
January 21, 2016 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Keppel Corp Q4 profit fall 44 pct as rig orders hit by oil rout, Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 44 percent and its 2015 profit dropped to a five-year low as plunging oil prices hit demand for offshore rigs.

Keppel, whose businesses also include property development and infrastructure, posted a net profit of S$405 million ($281.5 million) for the three months ended Dec 31, on a revenue of S$2.48 billion.

The full-year net profit stood at S$1.525 billion, in line with the mean forecast of S$1.5 billion based on estimates by 20 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It was the lowest annual profit since the S$1.51 billion the company made in 2010. ($1 = 1.4386 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

