Singapore's Keppel Corp Q1 net profit up 6 pct
April 16, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's Keppel Corp Q1 net profit up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd , a Singaporean conglomerate, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 6 percent to S$360 million, while pre-tax profit dropped on weak performance across sectors.

Keppel, which has business interest in offshore and marine, property and infrastructure, posted a revenue of S$2.8 billion for the quarter ended March 31, down 6 percent on year, it said in a statement.

Its pre-tax profit was down 8 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

