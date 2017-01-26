Singapore's Keppel posts smallest annual profit in a decade

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.

Fourth-quarter net profit dropped to S$143 million ($100 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with S$405 million a year ago, said Keppel, whose businesses include property development and infrastructure. The company made provisions for impairments of S$313 million in the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter dropped 22 percent to S$1.94 billion.

Keppel posted a full-year net profit of S$784 million, lower than the analysts' mean forecast of S$895 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. That was the lowest since 2006. ($1 = 1.4183 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Randy Fabi)