FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Keppel Corp says Q1 net profit falls 56 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 18, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 4 years

Singapore's Keppel Corp says Q1 net profit falls 56 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corporation Ltd, the world’s largest offshore oil rig builder, reported a 56 percent drop in quarterly net profit from a year earlier to S$331 million ($267.75 million), in the absence of one-time gains from sales of its Reflections at Keppel Bay units.

The conglomerate, which has businesses in property, telecommunications and infrastructure, said revenue in the three months ended March 31 fell 35.3 percent from a year earlier to S$2,758 million.

$1 = 1.2363 Singapore dollars Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.