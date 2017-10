SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Keppel Corp Ltd rose as much as 3.2 percent on Friday to an 11-month high after the world’s largest rig builder said it signed a letter of intent to design and build five rigs for Sete Brasil in a deal worth $4.12 billion.

Keppel was up 3.1 percent in early trade at S$11.59 on volume of 1.4 million shares. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)