Singapore's Keppel invests in oil exploration firm

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corp , the world’s largest builder of offshore rigs, said on Monday it has invested $115 million in oil and gas exploration and production firm KrisEnergy as it was attracted to the concessions held by the latter.

Keppel will own 20 percent of KrisEnergy, whose CEO Keith Cameron was founder of Pearl Energy, a firm formerly listed on the Singapore Exchange that was sold to Abu Dhabi’s Aabar Petroleum in 2006.

KrisEnergy has 14 licences in Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam with certified proven reserves of 14.4 million barrels of oil equivalent as of end-December last year.

It has begun production at three of its concessions - the Kambuna gas-condensate field in Indonesia and two oil and gas blocks in the Gulf of Thailand.

“We believe that KrisEnergy’s portfolio has long-term growth potential and could offer sustainable returns over the long run.” Keppel CEO Choo Chiau Beng said in a statement.