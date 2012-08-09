FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keppel gets $950 mln Brazil FPSO contracts
August 9, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Keppel gets $950 mln Brazil FPSO contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corp , the world’s biggest oil rig maker, said on Friday its Brazil unit FELS Brasil S/A has secured two contracts worth a total of about $950 million from Petrobras-led consortiums Guara BV and Tupi BV.

The contracts involve the fabrication and integration of topside modules on the two floating production storage and offloading vessels (FPSO).

As part of the agreement, Petrobras has an option for a similar contract to be exercised by first quarter 2014, Keppel said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

