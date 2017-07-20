Singapore's Keppel reports 21 pct drop in Q2 profit

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp on Thursday reported a 21 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, hurt by lower revenue from its offshore and marine segment.

Keppel, in which Singapore state investor Temasek is the biggest shareholder, reported a net profit of S$161 million ($118 million) for the three months ended in June, versus S$205 million a year ago.

The conglomerate and its smaller cross-town rival Sembcorp Marine have been hit by an oversupply of offshore oil drilling rigs, with customers delaying contracts and orders with oil prices expected to stay lower for longer. ($1 = 1.3688 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Himani Sarkar)