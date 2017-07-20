FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Singapore's Keppel reports 21 pct drop in Q2 profit
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Politics
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 20, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 2 hours ago

Singapore's Keppel reports 21 pct drop in Q2 profit

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp on Thursday reported a 21 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, hurt by lower revenue from its offshore and marine segment.

Keppel, in which Singapore state investor Temasek is the biggest shareholder, reported a net profit of S$161 million ($118 million) for the three months ended in June, versus S$205 million a year ago.

The conglomerate and its smaller cross-town rival Sembcorp Marine have been hit by an oversupply of offshore oil drilling rigs, with customers delaying contracts and orders with oil prices expected to stay lower for longer. ($1 = 1.3688 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.