Keppel T&T to start pre-marketing trust IPO next week- IFR

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation is to start pre-marketing next week for an initial public offering of a real estate investment trust for its data centres that will be worth between $200 million and $400 million, IFR reported.

The listing, which will be the first data centre trust in Asia, is targeting a yield of between 4 percent and 5 percent, according to two people involved in the deal.

Keppel T&T, a unit of conglomerate Keppel Corp, has data centres in Asia and Europe.

Credit Suisse, DBS and Standard Chartered are the joint global co-ordinators for the deal, while Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are acting as book runners. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Perry)