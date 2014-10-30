FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keppel T&T to start pre-marketing trust IPO next week- IFR
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Keppel T&T to start pre-marketing trust IPO next week- IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation is to start pre-marketing next week for an initial public offering of a real estate investment trust for its data centres that will be worth between $200 million and $400 million, IFR reported.

The listing, which will be the first data centre trust in Asia, is targeting a yield of between 4 percent and 5 percent, according to two people involved in the deal.

Keppel T&T, a unit of conglomerate Keppel Corp, has data centres in Asia and Europe.

Credit Suisse, DBS and Standard Chartered are the joint global co-ordinators for the deal, while Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are acting as book runners. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.