SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corp said on Wednesday it has signed a letter of intent to build a harsh-environment-accommodation semi-submersible rig worth $315 million for Floatel International Ltd.

The rig, the fourth accommodation rig that Floatel has ordered from Keppel, is scheduled for delivery in July 2014. Keppel said it will make a further announcement when the contract is signed. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by John Mair)