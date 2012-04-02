Keppel says secures $205 million jackup rig order

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Keppel Corp Ltd, the world’s largest rig builder, has secured a repeat order to build a jackup rig for Mexican drilling service company Perforadora Central SA de CV worth $205 million, the Singapore firm said on Monday.

The rig, which can drill wells of up to 30,000 feet, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2014. Keppel’s wholly owned U.S. unit Keppel AmFELS will build the rig.

Keppel and Singapore rival Sembcorp Marine, the world’s number two rig builder, have seen strong orders over the past year as oil firms step up exploration activity amid stubbornly high oil prices. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)