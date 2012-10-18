FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil rig builder Keppel Corp Q3 net profit down 15 pct
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 18, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Oil rig builder Keppel Corp Q3 net profit down 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Keppel Corp Ltd , the world’s largest oil rig builder, reported third-quarter net profit of S$346 million ($284.5 million) - down 15 percent from a year earlier - as a result of lower-margin projects.

The third-quarter figure was above the S$324 million average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.

Keppel made net profit of S$520.9 million in the April-June quarter of this year when it booked gains from property units it sold earlier via a deferred payment plan. ($1 = 1.2163 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.