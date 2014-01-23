Keppel Corp 2013 net profit falls 26 pct, misses expectations

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd said its net profit fell 26 percent last year after 2012’s results were boosted by one-off profits from property sales.

Keppel is the world’s biggest offshore drilling rig producer and has businesses in property development and infrastructure. It reported net profit of S$1.4 billion ($1.09 billion), just below the S$1.51 billion average forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The company, more than a fifth held by Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, said its net profit grew 9 percent in the fourth quarter ending December.