Keppel Land: Ang Wee Gee to become CEO from Jan 1
#Energy
June 8, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Keppel Land: Ang Wee Gee to become CEO from Jan 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Ang Wee Gee will become chief executive of Singapore developer Keppel Land Ltd from Jan. 1, the property arm of the world’s largest oil rig builder Keppel Corp said on Friday.

Current CEO Kevin Wong will leave the firm on Dec. 31 “to pursue his personal interests,” Keppel Land said.

Ang, 50, who has an MBA from London’s Imperial College, joined Keppel Land in 1991 and was appointed executive director and CEO of international operations in 2008. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

