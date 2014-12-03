FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kerdos Group preliminary agrees to sell Mr. House Europe to Mezzo Capital
December 3, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kerdos Group preliminary agrees to sell Mr. House Europe to Mezzo Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Reported on Tuesday it signed a preliminary agreement to sell 100 pct of its unit Mr. House Europe SA (Mr. House) to Mezzo Capital Sp. z o.o.

* Company will increase the capital of Mr. House and subscribe all series C shares offered

* Will pay for subscribed series C shares by contribution in-kind including a plot of land with production plant

* Company is obliged to sell both existing shares and newly issued series C shares of Mr. House to Mezzo Capital

* Purchase price of all shares of Mr. House was set at 35 million zlotys plus money Mr. House has on bank accounts on the day definitive agreement is signed, minus total liabilities Mr. House has to financial institutions on the day definitive agreement is signed

* Preliminary agreement is valid until March 31, 2015

* Preliminary agreement was signed following letter of intent signed on Nov. 22, 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
