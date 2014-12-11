FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kerdos Group announces changes in shareholding structure
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kerdos Group announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. sold 5.89 pct stake (or 3,136,634) in the company for 1.64 zlotys ($0.49) per share on Dec. 4

* T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. reduces its stake to 9.38 pct from 15.27 pct

Source text for Eikon: and

* Chairman of the management board Kamil Kliniewski bought 3,200,000 of the company’s shares on Dec. 4

* Kamil Kliniewski bought the shares as follows: 63,366 shares for 1.67 zlotys each and 3,136,634 shares for 1.64 zlotys each

* The purchased stake represents 6.01 pct in the company and the number of shares Kamil Kliniewski directly holds in Kerdos Group SA Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.3491 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
