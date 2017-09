Dec 30 (Reuters) - Kerevitas Gida :

* November total production of 5,928 tonnes versus 3,890 tonnes a year ago

* November total sales TRY 31 million ($13.37 million) versus TRY 28.9 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3180 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)