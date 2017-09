A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday dismissed a defamation counterclaim brought by former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik against his former lawyer, Joseph Tacopina.

Kerik’s lawsuit was in response to Tacopina’s own defamation lawsuit against the former police commissioner, which in turn was responding to a bar complaint Kerik filed against him.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1oqwy6c