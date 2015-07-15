Former New York police boss Kerik sued over memoir

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner and cabinet nominee who later went to prison for tax evasion and lying to White House officials, was sued on Wednesday by a woman who claimed she helped him write his recent memoir and was not credited or paid for it.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Dara DAddio said she spent about 2,700 hours over three years working with her “former close friend” Kerik on “From Jailer to Jailed: My Journey from Correction and Police Commissioner to Inmate #84888-054,” which describes Kerik’s fall from grace and views on the justice system.

DAddio said she helped write, edit and conduct research for the book, mainly while Kerik was in prison, and that the book contains some of her own language.

The Clifton Park, New York resident said she deserves a half-interest in the book’s copyright, her share of royalties, and $25 to $40 per hour for her work. Her complaint includes many exhibits of her alleged communications to and from Kerik.

Simon & Schuster published “From Jailer to Jailed” in March. It is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

Kerik declined to comment, saying in an email that he had yet to review the complaint. Autondria Minor, a lawyer for DAddio, did not respond to requests for comment. A Simon & Schuster spokesman declined to comment.

An ally of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a leader in the city’s response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Kerik saw his career unravel when he tried to conceal apartment renovations paid for by a contractor that the city had blacklisted because of suspected ties to organized crime.

Kerik was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to hiding the renovations from the Internal Revenue Service, and lying to White House officials while being vetted to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush. He served three years before being freed in May 2013.

The case is DAddio v Kerik, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-05497. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)