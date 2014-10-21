FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kering names new Bottega Veneta CEO
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Kering names new Bottega Veneta CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering said on Tuesday it had named Carlo Alberto Beretta as Chief Executive Officer of Italy’s Bottega Veneta, effective 7 January 2015.

Carlo Alberto Beretta, who has an extensive experience in the luxury industry, will report to Marco Bizzarri, CEO of Kering’s Luxury, Couture & Leather Goods division, the statement said. Bizzarri will keep the role of president of Bottega Veneta in order to assure smooth transition.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.