FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kering to sell shoemaker Sergio Rossi to Investindustrial
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 9, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Kering to sell shoemaker Sergio Rossi to Investindustrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Kering said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with investment group Investindustrial for the sale of 100 percent of Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi.

The deal includes Sergio Rossi’s industrial assets, rights attached to its brand and the entire distribution network, the French company said in a statement, without disclosing the financial terms.

Sergio Rossi, based in Milan, has over 80 stores worldwide.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, Kering said. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.