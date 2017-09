PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Kering said on Thursday it expected first-half trends at its luxury business to continue in the second.

“More of the same, we expect trends in the first half for luxury to continue,” Kering managing director Jean-Francois Palus told investors during a conference call when asked about the outlook for the second half. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)