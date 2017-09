PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Kering named Marco Bizzarri as the new head of its Gucci luxury brand to replace Patrizio di Marco from the start of January.

Kering added that Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini would also leave her post at the end of February, with a replacement to be appointed later. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)