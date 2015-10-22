FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gucci's Q3 sales flat, tourists boost sales in Europe, Japan
October 22, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

Gucci's Q3 sales flat, tourists boost sales in Europe, Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kering’s flagship luxury brand Gucci posted a 0.4 percent drop in third-quarter comparable sales in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as a surge in tourist shopping in Western Europe and Japan outweighed weakness in China.

The fall followed a 4.6 percent sales rise in the second quarter, the result of a boost from one-off markdowns.

“Our new collections were enthusiastically acclaimed, confirming the highly promising course the brand has now embarked on,” Kering Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement.

Investors foresee Gucci’s revamp under Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri and creative head Alessandro Michele, in place since the start of the year, to start yielding results only towards the end of the year and in earnest only in 2016.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
