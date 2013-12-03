FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 3, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Kering to hold board meeting Wed on La Redoute - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French luxury and sports brand group Kering plans to hold a board meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the sale of its loss-making La Redoute mail order business, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

“The board has been summoned on Wednesday morning concerning La Redoute,” one of the sources said. “This will be followed in the afternoon by an extraordinary works council meeting to inform staff.”

Kering declined to comment.

Sources said earlier on Tuesday that Kering had received four offers for La Redoute. Kering confirmed that it still hoped to announce a sale of the unit by Christmas, without commenting further. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

