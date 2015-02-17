FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kering said foreign exchange could hit margins in H1
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 17, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Kering said foreign exchange could hit margins in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gucci owner Kering on Tuesday said the weak euro and strong dollar was likely to boost revenue this year but could hit margins in the first half due to its hedging policies.

The French luxury and sports brands group said the revitalisation of Gucci under a new leadership would be a priority in 2015 as the Italian brand continued to see its comparable sales decline in the fourth quarter by 0.5 percent.

Kering reported an operating profit of 1.66 billion euros ($1.89 billion) for 2014, slightly below ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S estimates of 1.69 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.