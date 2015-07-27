FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Kering's Gucci makes unexpected rebound in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Gucci, the flagship brand of French luxury and sportswear group Kering, posted a 4.6 percent rise in like-for-like second-quarter sales on Monday, marking a much sooner-than-expected rebound under its new creative and management duo.

Kering Finance Director Jean-Marc Duplaix said the brand benefited from strong demand from Chinese tourists in Japan and Western Europe, while Gucci’s sales in China were boosted by discounted sales of the previous designer’s collections.

Analysts had expected Gucci, the biggest profit generator for Kering, to suffer a 2.5-3 percent drop in comparable sales in the three months to June 30.

Kering’s operating profit in the first half fell 5.4 percent to 773.2 million euros ($859 million), which Duplaix said was partly due to the group’s significant investments in marketing and communications at sports brand Puma. ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

