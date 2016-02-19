Kering's Gucci posts forecast-beating rebound in Q4

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2016

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian luxury brand Gucci on Friday reported a forecast-beating rebound in sales in the fourth quarter under its new designer and chief executive.

Gucci’s comparable sales rose 5 percent in the last three months of 2015, parent Kering said, above market expectations of 2-3 percent.

French luxury and sports brand group Kering said it would slow the pace at which it opens new stores in 2016.

The dividend was kept unchanged for the year at 4 euros a share. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

