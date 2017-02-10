BRIEF-Radico Khaitan Dec qtr profit down about 19 pct
* Dec quarter total income from operations 12.40 billion rupees
PARIS Feb 10 French luxury and sports brand group Kering reported a forecast beating rise in 2016 profit on Friday, reflecting the successful revival of its biggest brand, Italy's Gucci.
The owner of Yves Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney and Puma brands said 2016 recurring operating income rose 14.5 percent to 1.886 billion euros ($2.01 billion) while group revenue rose 8.1 percent on a comparable basis to 12.385 billion euros.
This compared with 1.83 billion euros for profit and 12.28 billion euros for sales according to a Reuters consensus conducted with Inquiry Financial.
Fourth quarter comparable sales at Gucci, which makes over 60 percent of Kering's profit, rose 21.4 percent, beating analysts expectations of 13 percent. This was an acceleration from already stellar 17 percent growth in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Bate Felix)
Feb 9 United Breweries, India's top brewer which is part-owned by global giant Heineken NV , has asked liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, its non-executive chairman, to step down from the board, the company said.