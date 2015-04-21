FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 21, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Kering's Gucci posts worse-than-expected Q1 sales drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Kering’s flagship Gucci brand posted a steeper-than-expected decline in first-quarter sales, which it blamed on a transition period as it works to regain momentum under a new creative and management duo.

Gucci, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of Kering’s operating profit, saw comparable sales fall nearly 8 percent in the three months to March 31, while analysts had expected a drop of 3-6 percent.

“Our priority is to give Gucci new impetus,” Kering Finance Director Jean-Marc Duplaix said on Tuesday.

Kering group first-quarter sales rose 11.4 percent to 2.651 billion euros ($2.85 billion), down 0.6 percent on a comparable basis, the company said. ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)

