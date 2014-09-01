FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO of Kering's Sergio Rossi steps down
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 1, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

CEO of Kering's Sergio Rossi steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - French group Kering said on Monday that Christophe Melard, chief executive of its luxury footware and accessories brand Sergio Rossi, has stepped down to seek new opportunities outside the group.

Kering Finance Director Jean-Marc Duplaix told investors in July that Sergio Rossi’s results were “not in line with expectations” but declined to provide details. Melard was appointed CEO of Sergio Rossi in 2009.

Kering posted mixed first-half results this year that showed further weakness at its flagship Gucci brand.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.