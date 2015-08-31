Kering in talks with Investindustrial over Sergio Rossi-source

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has been discussing for months with French luxury group Kering a possible purchase of its Sergio Rossi shoe brand but a deal is still far away, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Kering said in January it was looking at all options concerning the Italian footwear and accessories brand founded in the 1960s.

The source said a deal had appeared within reach in recent months but there were still many points to be dealt with.

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg reported that a sale of Sergio Rossi to Investindustrial may be announced as soon as next month.

Kering declined to comment.