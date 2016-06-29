FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Kering ordered to pay $13 mln to former YSL designer in contract dispute
June 29, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kering ordered to pay $13 mln to former YSL designer in contract dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Kering to appeal)

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Kering was ordered on Wednesday to pay $13 million to a former fashion designer Hedi Slimane in an interim court ruling on the way his departure from the company was handled, his lawyer said.

Slimane worked for Kering's Yves Saint Laurent brand, and designed clothes for singer songwriter David Bowie and actor Brad Pitt among others.

He brought the case after his employer did not apply a non-compete clause that was in his contract when they parted company in April.

Slimane argued that the clause should have been applied, along with associated financial compensation.

"We won," said the lawyer, Herve Temime. "I'm happy because this its a natural outcome. The contract terms were absolutely clear."

Kering said it would appeal. (Reporting by Pascale Denis and Chine Labbe; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
