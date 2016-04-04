CORRECTED-Kering names Vaccarello creative head of Yves Saint Laurent

(Removes erroneous reference to Versace belonging to Kering in third paragraph)

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering on Monday named Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello, 36, as the new creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent.

He will replace Hedi Slimane, who is stepping down after four years at the brand’s creative helm. A source told Reuters on Friday that Vaccarello was set to take over.

Italian fashion house Versace had announced earlier on Monday that Vaccarello would quit as creative director of its Versus Versace brand.

Vaccarello will present his first collection for Yves Saint Laurent in October during Paris Spring-Summer 2017 fashion week, Kering said in a statement. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)