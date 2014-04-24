FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gucci's Q1 comparable sales up 0.3 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Gucci's Q1 comparable sales up 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Gucci’s sales growth remained sluggish in the first three months of the year, hit in part by the brand’s upmarket repositioning and the lost sales resulting from the clean-up of its wholesale distribution network.

The Italian brand, which represents the bulk of valuation for parent Kering, on Thursday posted a 0.3 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus

