June 16 (Reuters) - Kirk Kerkorian, a key figure in the shaping of the Las Vegas strip of casinos and hotels, has died at the age of 98, CNBC reported.

Kerkorian, who opened the original MGM hotel and casino in the 1960s after buying the MGM movie studio, in more recent years tried to buy Chrysler Corp but was rebuffed. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)