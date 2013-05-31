FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Kernel cuts forecast on tighter oil margins
May 31, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Kernel cuts forecast on tighter oil margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel cut its core profit guidance for its fiscal year ending in June by a tenth after it fell by 30 percent in its third quarter as margins tightened in its bulk oil segment.

The edible oil producer also said in a statement late on Thursday it would not issue a revenue or net profit guidance.

Kernel said it expected core EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation) at $310 million compared to its previous forecast of 350 million.

In February, the company reduced its net profit forecast to $200 million from $215 million and raised its revenue target to $2.8 billion from $2.4 billion.

In the quarter ending in March, Kernel reported a net loss of $3 million compared to a net profit of $37 million in the same period of last year.

The company blamed to shortfall on the shift in bulk oil deliveries to the fourth quarter which translated into a higher level of inventories and higher financing costs.

Revenue was flat at $598 million, as lower bul oil and grain slaes were cushioned by higher grain prices and high sunflower meal deliveries.

Kernel shares have fallen 10 percent this year, more than double the drop of the main WIG20 index in Warsaw, where the stock is listed.

Reporting by Chris Borowski

